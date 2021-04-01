Purging Compound Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen | Key Players: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Neutrex, Inc., Shuman Plastics, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

A new research study with title Purging Compound Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research. This Purging Compound report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2021 – 2027. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Global purging compound market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 736.8 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing plastic industry, reduction in purging cost and increasing demand for plastic processing machinery.

Major key players covered in this report: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Neutrex, Inc., Shuman Plastics, Inc., Clariant, Formosa Plastics Corporation, CALSAK CORPORATION, Chem‑Trend L.P., 3M, VELOX, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., KURARAY CO., LTD., Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives, Daicel Corporation and many more.

What is Purging Compound?

Purging compounds are those products that are developed for cleaning primary plastic machinery such as thermoplastics molding machines and extruders. It improves the quality of the product and helps in reducing the machine downtime. The usage of purging compounds is majorly seen in polyolefins such as thermoplastic olefin, polypropylene, polyethelyne and in high temperature resins such as polysulfones, ketone and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for cost effective scrap removal solutions; this factor will act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Increasing demand from the plastic industry will also drive the market in near future

Increasing demand for cost effective scrap removal solutions; this factor will also propel the market

High usage of purging compounds from its end-users will also help the market to grow in future

Market Restraints:

High prices of purging compounds; this factor will hamper the market to grow in the forecast period

Lack of awareness about the benefits offered by purging compounds in emerging economies, will also act as a restraint for the market growth

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Purging Compound Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Purging Compound market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Purging Compound market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Purging Compound market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Purging Compound market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

