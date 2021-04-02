Family Office Market Industry, Top Key Drivers, Regional Analysis, Comprehensive Study| BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Bessemer Trust, Northern Trust

Global Family Office Market

Family offices is defined as private wealth management advisory firms which provides ultra-high-net-worth- investors. They are differ from traditional wealth management shops in that they provide total outsourced solution to managing the financial and investment of an individual or family.

Request Sample Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Family-Office-Market/request-sample

Rise in frequency of high network individuals is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global family office market growth. Furthermore, increase in frequency of HNI due to financial services is fulfilled by wealth management firms and by private banks bur these demands are fulfilled by family offices which expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for family offices in developed countries will have the positive impact on market growth.

However, limited availability of family offices is the major restraining facto which is expected to hinder the global family office market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Bessemer Trust, Northern Trust, Bessemer Trust, Citi Private Bank, HSBC Private Bank, Cambridge Associates, Pictet, Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners, and Glenmede

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveysobservations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broadcommercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implementedto determinethe market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Single Family Office

Multi-Family Office

Virtual Family Office

By Services

Financial Planning

Strategy

Governance

Advisory

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Family-Office-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.