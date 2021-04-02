Inertial Navigation System Market Range, Business Overview, Infrastructure Analysis, Key Manufacturers & Statistics Report

Global Inertial Navigation System Market

Global Inertial Navigation System Market was valued at USD 10.22 billion in2018 which is expected to reach USD 15.26billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.5%.

Inertial navigation systems is defined as navigational aid with reference to dead reckoning process which is used to determine initial position, velocity, and attitude of a moving object irrespective of external references.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for aircraft is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global inertial navigation system market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for missiles due to geopolitical instabilities and changing nature of warfare will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, availability of miniaturized components at affordable prices will propel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in technological advancements in MEMS Based Ins will drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, operational complexity associated with high end ins is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global inertial navigation system market growth. Also, decline in defense budgets of developed countries will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Inertial Navigation System Market is segmented into product type such as Navigation, Tactical, Commercial, and Marine, by technology such as Mechanical, Vibrating gyro, Ring laser gyro, Fiber optic gyro, and Micro Electro Mechanical Systems. Further, market is segmented into application such as Naval, Airborne, Commercial, and Land.

Also, Global Inertial Navigation System Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveysobservations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broadcommercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implementedto determinethe market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and Vectornav Technologies, LLC

