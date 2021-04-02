Portable Ventilators Market Analysis 2020, Global Industry Insights, Key Factors, Impact of Market Growth & Future Analysis

Global Portable Ventilators Market

Portable Ventilators are utilized to supply oxygen to patients when required. They are used in hospitals and day care centers for continuous oxygen supply when patient is unconscious or when there is difficulty in breathing.

The healthcare industry’s future cannot be discussed without throwing light on artificial intelligence (AI). This technology has changed and improved the healthcare sector in ways untold. AI, in general, is likely to open avenues for technology and people to connect. With the help of this connection, the activity of people across the world can be easily monitored and analyzed.

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases is the key driving factor which is expected to key driving factor which is expected to boost the global portable ventilators market growth. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in prevalence of COVID 19 will drive the market growth during this forecast period. Also, rise in, incidence rate of preterm births and high prevalence of tobacco smoking will propel the market growth.

However, reimbursement concerns as well as resistance from physicians for technology transition are the challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global portable ventilators market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Portable Ventilators Market is segmented into mode such as Combined-Mode Ventilation, Pressure-Mode Ventilation, Volume-Mode Ventilation, & Others, by interface such as Non-invasive, and Invasive Ventilation. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Home Care.

Also, Global Portable Ventilators Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveysobservations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broadcommercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implementedto determinethe market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Drgerverk AG & Co., Getinge AB, Resmed Inc., Percussionair Corp., Smiths Group PLC, Atical Medical Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, and Becton Dickinson & Company

