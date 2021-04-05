Europe Cyber Security Market: Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Current news & Latest Comprehensive Study Report

Europe Cyber Security Market

Number of critical infrastructure components is completely dependent on IT systems and it supplies the foundation for information exchange for various sectors including voice, data video and internet connectivity. Cyber security is used for safeguarding computers, network data, and programs from unlicensed or spontaneous access.

Information Technology and can be broadly referred to as Information and Communication Technologies. ICT is a gamut of technologies covering cell phones, internet, computers, wireless networks, middleware, videoconferencing, software, social networking, and various other media services and applications. Information and Communication Technology allows the users to store, retrieve, access, manipulate, and transmit information in a digital way.

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Europe Cyber Security Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Europe Cyber Security Market. These factors can be projected to have their effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the timeframe within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Europe Cyber Security Market.

Rise in cyber crimes is the key driving factor which is expected to drive the Europe cyber security market growth. Also, increase in technological advancements in IT industry, new security challenges are required to be addressed will have the positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud based cyber security solutions will boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in government initiatives and investment to reduce cyber crimes expected to propel the market growth.

Change in cyber security a standard, rules and regulations in different regions is the major restraining factor hindering the expansion of cyber security market growth. Various countries have their own set of standards. This factor influences the cyber security market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM, Dell Root 9B, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corp, Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Inc., FireEye Inc., and Proofpoint

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

End Point Security

Wireless Network Security

Others

By Solution

Threat Intelligence & Response

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Security & Vulnerability Management

Unified Threat Management

Enterprise Risk and Compliance

Managed Security

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing, Retail, Government

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Poland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Belgium

