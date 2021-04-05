Chromatography Instruments Market Research Report 2020-2027| Global Status, Relevant Trend, Latest Industry Report & Major Key Players

Global Chromatography Instruments Market

Chromatography defined as method to separate various compounds from the mixture of sample or natural solution by chromatographic techniques by using various instruments. Chromatography involves separation of biomolecules on the basis of type, size, and other attributes which needs stationary phase, mobile phase for carrying out separation procedure.

The global healthcare sector has become a massive behemoth in recent years due to the growing investment in the sector from private investors as well as government bodies looking to increase the availability of healthcare services across territories and make the most out of the healthcare boom while it lasts. The healthcare sector is likely to exhibit steady progress in the coming years due to the growing demand for advanced healthcare services and innovations in medical devices and technologies.

Increase in adoption of chromatography use in new drug development and clinical research field is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global chromatography instruments market growth. For instance, in 2014, according to World Journal Pharmaceutical Sciences around 60% of chemical analysis is done by chromatography across the globe. Furthermore, increase in food safety concerns will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in popularity of hyphenated techniques will drive the market growth.

However, high cost of chromatography equipment is the major challenging factor which expected to obstruct the global chromatography instruments market growth. Also, lack of skilled professionals will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Chromatography Instruments Market is segmented into type such as Gas chromatography, Ion Exchange chromatography, Affinity Chromatography, Super critical fluid chromatography, Column chromatography, Liquid chromatography, High pressure liquid chromatography, Ultra high pressure liquid chromatography, Low pressure liquid chromatography, and Others, by Consumables, and Instruments such as Tubes, Detectors, Columns, Vials, Pumps, Fraction Collector, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Hospitals, Research Laboratories, and Others.

The assessment and forecast of the Chromatography Instruments Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Chromatography Instruments Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Restek Corporation, and Gilson, Inc.

