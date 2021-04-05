Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market 2020 Global Market Size, Trends, Growth by Top Key Players, Demand and 2027 Forecast Research Report

The corporate assessment service market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 713.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,167.8 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The companies operating in the corporate assessment services market are offering services for various phases of a recruitment lifecycle, which includes pre-hire, post-hire, and talent development and training. The companies offering corporate assessment solutions are leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and predictive analytics to derive actionable insights from the objective data. The corporate assessment services offer various advantages over the traditional hiring process, such as greater flexibility, scalability, and better talent development and retention.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE CORPORATE ASSESSMENT SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Cognitive

Personality

Knowledge

Performance

Company Fit

Others



By Application

Campus Recruitment

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services



By Hiring Phase

Pre-Hire

Post-Hire



By Hiring Level

Executive

Entry Level

Professional

Others



By Country

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe



Corporate Assessment Service Market – Companies Mentioned

AON PLC

Arctic Shores Limited

Birkman International, Inc.

Development Dimensions International, Inc.

Harrison Assessments

HireVue

Korn Ferry

IBM Corporation

Mettl Online Assessment

SHL

The research on the Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market.

