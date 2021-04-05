Europe Aquaculture Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020–2027, to account to US$ 16,311.8 Mn by 2027

The Europe Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 10,345.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,311.8 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Aquaculture Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Aquaculture Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Norway is dominating the Europe Aquaculture market followed by Rest of Europe. The demand for aquaculture products is growing in Norway due to the increasing knowledge about the health benefits offered by the seafood. The manufacturers are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase the sales of the company. The rising population, increase in disposable income, and demand for healthy products are some of the drivers for the growth of Europe Aquaculture Market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Aquaculture Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Aquaculture Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE AQUACULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Species

Aquatic Plants Fish Crustaceans Molluscs Others



By Nature

Land based

Offshore

By Culture Environment

Fresh water

Brackish water

Marine

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Norway

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Bakkafrost

Cermaq Group AS

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Danish Salmon A/S

FIFAX AB

HESY AQUACULTURE B.V.

Lerøy

Mowi ASA

NIRI AS

Selonda Aquaculture SA

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Thai Union Group PCL

The research on the Europe Aquaculture Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Aquaculture Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Aquaculture Market.

