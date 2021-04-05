Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027

The direct carrier billing market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8,032.6 million in 2019 to US$ 17,649.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Europe has the highest penetration of mobile in the world; Russia is one of the emerging economies in Europe with the greatest number of mobile phone users among all European countries. The consumers in the region are shifting from voice-centric to data and app-centric services; there is a mass demand for apps and services that bring significant changes to the routine life. Continued growth in smartphone penetration has resulted in considerable changes in the way consumers in Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands, etc., access internet services.Smartphones penetration levels among internet users are above 60% in these countries, as per the Ericsson report. With ~80–90% smartphone penetration, the direct carrier billing market in the Nordic countries is gaining substantial share from digital content payments.With the rise in the use of smartphones, several digital service providers have evolved and have been growing stupendously in the region.

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market Segmentation

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market Segmentation

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market,by Type

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market,byPlatform

iOS

Android

Others

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market,by EndUser

Apps & Games

Online Media

Others

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market,by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market – Companies Mentioned

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

Comviva Technologies Limited

DIMOCO

Fortumo

Infomedia Services Limited

NTH Mobile

TELECOMING S.A.

txtNation Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market segments the market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market.

