Wind Turbine Casting Market | Key Players Analysis, Product Types, Regional Demand and Future Growth Forecast

Market Overview:

Casting refers to an industrial method of pouring liquid material into a mold which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape and then the liquid material is allowed to solidify. In wind turbines, the primary parts that undergo casting include rotor hubs, rotor blades, axle pins and rotor shaft. Wind energy means a renewable form of energy which is widely available on the surface of earth and is known to be an alternative energy source generated from wind currents and wind flow through wind turbines.The increase in demand for wind turbine casting because of its ability to help in high creep resistance and developing composite components, in rotor hubs as they are subjected to high stress and their role as key component in a wind turbine is one of the major factors driving the wind turbine casting market.The wind turbine casting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 10.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2028. The rising need of electricity across the globe is escalating the growth of wind turbine casting market.The rise in the number of installations in offshore applications in countries including the U.K., Germany, China, Netherlands, Japan and Denmark and high adoption of these products owning to longer lifespan and lower maintenance cost accelerate the wind turbine casting market growth.

Players Covered in Wind Turbine Casting Report :

The major players covered in the wind turbine casting market reports are ACCIONA, NORDEX SE, General Electric, Envision, goldwind, Siemens, Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Suzlon Energy Limited, Vestas, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd., DEC, ENERCON GmbH, Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd., juwi AG, Inoxwind, AEROVIDE GmbH among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Regions Covered in the Wind Turbine Casting Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

