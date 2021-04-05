Transforming the Future of Global Yeast Protein Expression Service Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Yeast Protein Expression Service Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global yeast protein expression service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increased focus on biotechnology & life sciences.

Yeast protein expression deals with production of proteins in microbes as an alternative to prokaryotic and eukaryotic expressions.

Market Drivers

Increasing activities conducted in life sciences & biopharmaceutical end-users; this factor is expected to augment growth in the market Large-scale funding and investments in the field of protein expressions and other protein-based studies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market Advancements and developments in technologies of protein expression systems is also expected to drive the growth of the market



Market Restraints

Large costs associated with the acquisition of instruments, reagents and kits for protein expression activities; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market Unavailability of new competitors in the market and significant consolidation of existing market players is also expected to restrict the growth of the market



Segmentation: Global Yeast Protein Expression Service Market

By System Type

K. Lactis Systems Saccharomyces Systems Pichia Systems Others



By Application

Therapeutic Industrial Research



By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, “The 9th Annual ‘Optimizing Protein Expression’ Conference” was held from April 10-11, 2019 in Boston, United States. The conference focused on protein expression of different forms, methods and systems ranging from applications of E.coli, baculovirus and yeast. The conference discussed the best method of protein expression as well as sharing the research studies conducted by various peers In March 2017, Sengenics announced the launch of their unique protein expression and cloning service by the name of “ProSys” at the “Biomarker Summit” held in San Diego, California, United States from March 20-22, 2017. This technology is designed for various customization and variety of applications ranging from E.coli, mammalian, yeast and baculovirus



Competitive Analysis:

Global yeast protein expression service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of yeast protein expression service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global yeast protein expression service market are Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; www.elabscience.com; Promab Biotechnologies; GenScript; Creative Diagnostics; New England Biolabs; Sengenics; ARTES Biotechnology GmbH; Genway Biotech, Inc.; Profacgen; Trenzyme GmbH; Biologics International Corp; Sino Biological Inc. and Advanced Biomart among others.

