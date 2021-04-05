Transforming the Future of Global Human Identification Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027

Global Human Identification Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global human identification market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements currently underway in the market along with increased support from government authorities to organizations providing these services.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Continued ……!!!

Segmentation: Global Human Identification Market

By Product & Service

Consumables Assay Kits Electrophoresis Kits DNA Identification Kits DNA Extraction Kits DNA Quantification Kits Genomic DNA Purification Kits Rapid DNA Analysis Others Lab Reagents & Chemicals General Buffers Others

Services

Instruments Thermal Cyclers Real-Time PCR Instruments Tips, Tubes, Strips & Accessories Spin Filters, Columns & Purification Plates Others

Software

By Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microfluidics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction

Automated Liquid Handling

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Others

By Application

Forensic Applications Offender DNA Data Basing Forensic DNA Casework Missing Person Investigations Disaster Victim Identification

Paternity Identification

Others Genetic Studies Population Studies Others



Competitive Analysis: Global Human Identification Market

Global human identification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human identification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Human Identification Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global human identification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific; QIAGEN; Promega Corporation; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; New England Biolabs; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Illumina, Inc.; LGC Limited; NMS Labs; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Hamilton Company; Eurofins Scientific; PerkinElmer Inc.; Tecan Trading AG; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Ciro Manufacturing Corporation; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; Sorenson Forensics; DNA Diagnostics Center; INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES; PT&C Forensic Consulting Services P.A.; Genex Diagnostics Inc. and Bode Cellmark Forensics, Inc.

