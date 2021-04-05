Paronychia Market Trends, Analysis, Application & Type Forecast to 2026



The paronychia market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 8.10% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. The products under clinical trial and increase in research are the drivers for the paronychia market growth.

The major players covered in the global paronychia market report are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glenmark Generics Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly Company, Jonakayem Pharma Formulation Pvt. Ltd., Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo New York, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Zanthoxylum Nitidum Tincture which is used for the treatment of paronychia caused by the drug, Afatinib. This drug will be used to stop the progression of paronychia.

VBP-926 which is under clinical trial phase II is used for the treatment of chemotherapy associated paronychia.

Competitive Landscape and Global Paronychia Market Share Analysis

The paronychia market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global paronychia market.

Paronychia also known as whitlow is defined as the common skin infectious disease around the nail portion. The causative agent for this is either bacteria or fungi or both. It affects the tissues of the nail fold and may change the shape as well as colour and texture of the nail. The area becomes red and inflamed that causes mild to severe pain. It is caused due to injury in the nail area or breakage of the skin between cuticle and plate area which is probe to the infection.

The diabetic patients are at high risk of having paronychia, therefore increase in prevalence and incidence of diabetes worldwide may increase the paronychia disease as it takes time for diabetic patient to recover from the paronychia as compared to non-diabetic patient may increase the paronychia market growth. In addition, populations who are cleaners, fisherman or household women are more prone to the disease and high treatment options can also increase the paronychia market growth. However, availability of spurious or misbranded drugs and adverse effects and complications related to the treatment may hamper the paronychia market growth. For instance, adverse effects related to the antifungal agent nystatin is vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea whereas complications related to chronic paronychia is nail dystrophy.

This paronychia market provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the paronychia treatment market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Paronychia Market Scope and Market Size

The paronychia market is segmented on the basis of types, cause, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of types, the paronychia market is segmented into acute paronychia and chronic paronychia.

On the basis of cause, the paronychia market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. Bacteria are further segmented to straphylococcus aureus bacteria and enterococcus bacteria. Yeast is further segmented to candida.

On the basis of diagnosis, the paronychia market is segmented into physical examination and lab test. Lab test is further segmented to infection detection.

On the basis of treatment, the paronychia market is segmented into home remedies, antibiotics, antifungal and minor surgery. Antibodies are further segmented to amoxicillin/clavulanate (augmentin), clindamycin (cleocin), trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX, bactrim, septra), bacitracin/neomycin/polymyxin B ointment (neosporin), gentamicin ointment and mupirocin ointment (bactroban). Antifungal is further segmented into fluconazole (diflucan), itraconazole (sporanox), nystatin (mycostatin), ciclopirox topical suspension (loprox TS), clotrimazole cream (lotrimin), econazole cream (spectazole), ketoconazole cream and nystatin cream. Minor surgery is segmented to incision and drainage.

On the basis of route of administration, the paronychia market is segmented into oral and topical. Topical is further segmented to cream, ointment and suspension.

On the basis of end user, the paronychia market is segmented to hospitals, clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the paronychia market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Global Paronychia Market Country Level Analysis

Global paronychia market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, types, cause, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the paronychia market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographical estimation, North America accounts the largest market share because of increasing number of patients with paronychia, change in life-style, increased healthcare expenditure and increasing government for the R&D sector. Europe along with Asia-Pacific holds the second largest share due to high government support for the research and development and funding from the government and organizations.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

The paronychia market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to paronychia market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the paronychia market in the growth period.

