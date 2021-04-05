Bioinformatics Market to Grow at Robust CAGR During 2021– 2027

The ‘Bioinformatics Market’ research report is latest addition by Data Bridge Market Research offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next seven years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.A comprehensive report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Bioinformatics market report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Global Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Sequencing platforms Sequence Analysis Platforms Sequence Alignment Platforms Sequence Manipulation Platforms Structural Analysis Platforms Others Knowledge management tools Generalized Knowledge Management Tools Specialized Knowledge Management Tool Bioinformatics software.



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The HANS-GINS Indxx Healthcare Innovation Ucits ETF will focus on developments in sectors including bioinformatics, bioengineering, genome sequencing, healthcare trackers, nanotechnology, neuroscience, robotics and medical devices.

In March 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay which will be used for diagnostic purposes: the GenetiSureDx Postnatal Assay. This will help the clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies early with more accuracy as compared to than traditional methods.

A science which is a combination of biology and information technology, connects biological data with techniques for storing information, distributing, and analyzing to support different areas of scientific research, including biomedicine known as Bioinformatics. It applies tools for database creation, data management, data warehousing, data mining, and others.

Market Drivers

Increasing government initiatives and funding will drive the growth of the market.

Growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and bio-markers development processes.

Market Restraints

Shortage of trained research personnel required for proper use of bioinformatics toolsis expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Non-availability of platforms to integrate large data sets produced by bioinformatics is expected to offset the growth of this market.

Global bioinformatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioinformatics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), DNASTAR (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Genebio (Switzerland), ASEBIO (Spain), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), abm Inc.(Canada) a few among others.

Bioinformatics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

