Vertigo Treatment Market Report Industry Outlook – Latest Analysis & Trends 2027

The chief areas covered in the large scale Vertigo Treatment report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Sensorion

Auris Medical

Casper Pharma

Indicus Pharma

Mylan N.V.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Epic Pharma, LLC

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vertigo Treatment Market Segmentation:

Type Analysis of Vertigo Treatment Market

Peripheral Vertigo

Central Vertigo

Route of Administration Analysis of Vertigo Treatment Market

Oral

Injectable

Market Overview:

Vertigo is a balance disorder characterized by sense of rotation or spinning experienced even when someone is perfectly still. The attacks of vertigo can last from a few seconds to hours. It cause by many factors such as problem with inner ears, ear infections, head injuries, Meniere's disease, motion sickness and anxiety.

Vertigo is a balance disorder characterized by sense of rotation or spinning experienced even when someone is perfectly still. The attacks of vertigo can last from a few seconds to hours. It cause by many factors such as problem with inner ears, ear infections, head injuries, Meniere’s disease, motion sickness and anxiety.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of vertigo worldwide is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in cases of sports-related head injury is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generic drugs can expect to shortfall for growth of this market

The latest report is the latest study to offer 360 ° coverage of the Vertigo Treatment industry, which has been hit by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Competitive Landscape and Vertigo Treatment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global vertigo treatment market are Sensorion, Auris Medical, Casper Pharma, Indicus Pharma, Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Vintage Labs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, LUPIN, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others.

Global Vertigo Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

In July 2019, Auris Medical has initiated TRAVERS phase 2 trial of AM-125 (Intranasal betahistine), a H1 agonist and H3 histamine receptors antagonist for the treatment of acute vertigo. If trial successful, it will significantly change the treatment landscape for patients as well as physician throughout the world.

In June 2019, Sensorion secured fund of USD 21.4 million for developing first-in-class drugs treating hearing loss and severe vertigo. This funding aims to speed the development of an exciting new class of therapeutics to treat patients suffering from hearing loss and severe vertigo.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Vertigo Treatment Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

