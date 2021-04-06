Impact of Covid-19 on Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2027

Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global spatial transcriptomics market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increment in the field of transcriptomics such as massive use of RNA-sequencing, drug discovery and funding done by government and private organization are driving the growth of this market.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Segmentation: Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market

By Technology

Spatial Genomics Microscopy-based Live DNA Imaging FISH Massively-Parallel Sequencing Genome Perturbation Tools Biochemical Techniques Others

Spatial Transcriptomics Sequencing-Based Methods Microscopy-Based RNA Imaging Techniques IHC

Microarray

Real-time PCR

Sequencing Technology

By Application

Diagnostics & Disease Profiling

Drug Discovery

Others

By Product & Services

Consumables

Instruments Mode Type

Software Bioinformatics Tools Imaging Tools Storage and Management Databases

Services

By End User

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, 10x Genomics declares the acquisition with Stockholm-based Spatial Transcriptomics, an innovator in the developing area of spatial genomics. This field enables researchers to know about the cells organization with one another by providing invaluable insight into understanding diseases through the data that was beyond the reach of modern methods. With this acquisition the company plans for increasing their presence in the heart of Sweden’s scientific community

In April 2017, NuGEN Technologies, Inc has launched Trio RNA-Seq kits and Universal Plus mRNA-Seq which assist RNA-Seq analyses from monotonous samples which are isolated from the sources including FFPE and cfRNA which generally yield rare nucleic acids with low quality. Trio RNA-Seq offers an extremely delicate complete transcriptomics solution that is preferably matched for applications with low profusion transcripts, such as biomarker assessment or detection of viral transcripts in liquid biopsy samples

