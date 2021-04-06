Impact of Covid-19 on Global Surgical Robots Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2027

Global Surgical Robots Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Recent Developments: Global Surgical Robots Market

In a short span of time robots have made their place in healthcare industry especially in the surgical system and all the credits goes to the advantages associated with it. According to the report of World Health Organization 48% of adverse events (medical errors) occurs in the operating room which can be reduced through Robots surgery, as it enhances the dexterity in many ways. There are other benefits of the Robots surgery over the traditional methods of surgery such as surgical precision, increased range of motion, enhanced visualization and improved access. The technological superiority and precision is the main factor driving the market for Robots surgery in the period of 2017 to 2024.

The main restraints in the surgical robots market are that these are highly technical surgery which requires the surgeon to be trained in this procedure. These surgeries require to be performed at the centre of excellence, supporting high tech robotic programs. Another restraint is the cost factor associated with it.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Accuray Incorporated

Stryker

Auris Health Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc.

Smith and Nephew

Think Surgical, Inc.

Transentrix Surgical, Inc.

Verb Surgical Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Drivers: Global Surgical Robots Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for surgical robots market are increasing cases of acute and chronic diseases, and rising aging population. These factors increase the demand for surgical robotics instruments, systems, and accessories and services. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high precision, better benefits to patients and surgeons, and technological advancements are other factors driving the growth of the surgical robots market.

RISING CASES OF CHRONIC DISEASES

In recent years, the prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and many others) across the globe has increased considerably over a period of time. The rapidly increasing aging population and the subsequent rise in chronic conditions are major factors driving the demand for surgical robots.

RISING AGING POPULATION

pool for chronic diseases. Older populations are more prone to diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal and other problems. Aging population is expected to drive the market for the surgical robots.

BETTER BENEFITS TO PATIENTS AND SURGEONS

The robots provides the surgeon with an increased level of dexterity and allow the surgeons to operate in small spaces inside the body that would otherwise require open surgery. More precise surgery, less loss of blood and risk of infection, and superior dexterity will drive the market for surgical robots.

Global surgical robots market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, brands and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received a FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2018, Auris Surgical Robotics has got FDA Clearance for Monarch Platform which is a flexible robotic endoscopic platform. The initial aim of the Monarch platform will be for treating the lung cancer along with the FDA clearance for the usage of device in the therapeutic and diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures. This approval helped the company to launch the products across U.S.



