Global Wearable Devices Market Rapid Growth, Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2027

Global Wearable Devices Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The global wearable devices are targeting the fashion sense and the health necessity hence doubling the growth of the market. Initially these products were for the privileged but with Chinese players launching their products in developing nations, the market in South Asian and South American countries are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Europe wearable devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for Europe wearable devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Europe wearable devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

The global wearable devices market is segmented based on industry into consumer products, healthcare, industrial, and others. The growth of wearable devices market in the consumer products industry is owing to the increasing demands for wrist wear and body wear products growing in this market. Based on product type the wearable devices market is segmented into wrist wear, eyewear, footwear, neckwear, body wear, and others. Wrist wearable products are likely to grow in popularity in the coming years. The market is growing with increasing sales of smart watches expected to be launched by leading players. It is expected that with major companies foraying into the market such as Apple and Samsung, the look and feel for wearable’s would increase immensely.

Based on geography the wearable devices market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. North America is expected to dominate the market due to strong awareness of pedometers and smart watches in this region. The rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes is also the major factors in development of this market. China, India, Brazil, Russia among some other developing nations is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

In-depth profiling of key players has been conducted along with recent developments (new product launches & partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the global wearable devices market. Some of the major players in the wearable devices market are Adidas AG, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin, Ltd., Google, Inc., Jawbone, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nike, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp., Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. among other vernacular players.

