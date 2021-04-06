Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Apart from the basic understanding the response against this havoc situation and solution to deal with the increasing weight and obesity problem are fueling the weight loss and obesity management market three dimensionally. The rise in disposable income fashioned among youth and mediocre class, obese population germinating like mushrooms, increasing trend of gym routines, diet plans, dieticians, government initiative for making people fit are the other inputs in the weight loss and obesity management market which will yield high share stocks and profit in the above forecasted period of time.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Ajinomoto Co.,Inc.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo

Johnson Health Tech.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER).

Zafgen, Inc.

WW International, Inc.

Jenny Craig, Diet Health, Inc.

VLCC, 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc.

Life Time, Inc.

Abbott.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Continued ……!!!

Obesity is a medical condition, in which excessive fat accumulates in the body. According to the World Health Organization, body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 25 is termed as overweight, while BMI greater than or equal to 30 is termed as obesity. Obesity has many adverse effects on health, which increases the chances of occurrence of various diseases and ultimately reduces life expectancy of an individual. An obese individual is more exposed to some of the diseases include type II diabetes, heart diseases, osteoarthritis and even certain types of cancer. Changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are leading to the problem of obesity.

According to new Gallup-Healthways data, in the US, the adult obesity rate for 2014 was 27.7%, which was 27.1% in the year 2013. Bariatric surgery is a weight loss procedure, which is designed to help obese and morbidly obese people. According to the obesity news today, the increase of bariatric surgery incidence in the U.S. was observe in 2006, it was found that the bariatric surgery procedure has increased to about 113,000 cases per year. Laparoscopic gastric banding is conducted in 37% of the patients and complication rates have fallen from 10.5% in 1993 to 7.6% of all cases in 2006.

According to American society for metabolic and bariatric surgery, in July 2016, total number of bariatric surgery performed in the US in the year 2011 was 158,000 with the laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass forming the most commonly performed bariatric surgery that is 36.7%. Due to the rising prevalence of obesity which rose to 196,000 in 2015, with gastric sleeve surgery being the most commonly performed bariatric surgery in that year that is 51.7%.

