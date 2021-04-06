Middle East and Africa Airway Management Device Market | Olympus Corporation, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Armstrong Medical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for airway management device is accelerating because of the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. Also the, high incidence of preterm births along with rapid increase in anesthesia procedures across the world are also expected to fuel the demand of the airway management device market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Whereas, the dearth of skilled professionals and harmful effects of certain devices on neonates will obstruct the growth of the airway management device market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Now the question is which are the other regions that airway management device market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated large growth in Asia-Pacific due to low infrastructure and treatment costs and the easy availability of highly educated physicians within the region.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Olympus Corporation

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Armstrong Medical Inc

Medline Industries, Inc

Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

SonarMed

Mercury Medical

Smiths Group plc

Verathon Inc

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

SunMed

Airway Management Device Market Scope

Airway management device market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of airway management device market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the airway management device market is segmented into supraglottic airway management devices, infraglottic airway management devices, laryngoscopes, bronchoscope/intubation scopes, resuscitators and others. On the basis of patient age, the airway management device market is segmented into adult and pediatric patients/neonates. On the basis of procedure, the global airway management device market is segmented into Intensive care unit or emergency procedure and non-emergency surgical procedures. On the basis of application, the airway management device market is segmented into anesthesia, emergency medicine and others. On the end user, the airway management device market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, ambulatory surgical center (ASCs) and others.

