North America Airway Management Device Market | Teleflex Incorporated, Armstrong Medical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Airway Management Device Market size is valued at USD 3,856.86 million by 2027 and is expected grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing demand for emergency care which is primarily driving the market growth rate.

Beside this, the high growth in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies for enhancing emergency care infrastructure will produce lucrative opportunities for the growth of the airway management device market.

Airway Management Device Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for airway management device is accelerating because of the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. Also the, high incidence of preterm births along with rapid increase in anesthesia procedures across the world are also expected to fuel the demand of the airway management device market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Whereas, the dearth of skilled professionals and harmful effects of certain devices on neonates will obstruct the growth of the airway management device market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Now the question is which are the other regions that airway management device market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated large growth in Asia-Pacific due to low infrastructure and treatment costs and the easy availability of highly educated physicians within the region.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Olympus Corporation

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Armstrong Medical Inc

Medline Industries, Inc

Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

SonarMed

Mercury Medical

Smiths Group plc

Verathon Inc

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Airway management device market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by type, patient age, procedure, end user and application.

The countries covered in the airway management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In North America, U.S. country is dominating the market because U.S. is well developed country and one of the major countries in medical field. Major manufacturing companies are well established in U.S. due to advanced product requirement in the U.S. For instance 2018, In February, SonarMed product named AirWave Monitoring System adopted by two children’s hospitals in the U.S. namely CHOC Children’s Hospital (CHOC) and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. These products adopted for hospitals’ NICU patients. This will help the company to achieve recognition in the market and brand visibility around the U.S.

