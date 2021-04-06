Australia Radiology Services Market | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, GE Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., Sonic Healthcare, 4ways Limited, Everlight Radiology, Althea UK, InHealth Group

Australia Radiology Services Market is forecasted to grow with substantial CAGR with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the Australia is contributing growth of the Australia radiology services market.

Radiology is the medical specialty for the treatment and diagnosis of injury by using imaging technique like positron emission tomography (PET), computed tomography (CT), X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fusion imaging and ultrasound. These imaging methods involve the usage of radiation therefore, adequate training of radiation safety and protection is important. With the advent of new technologies, it includes wireless connectivity and significant progress that has been made in the radiological services.

Australia Radiology Services Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for Australia radiology services the market. The market leader I-MED radiology network accounts an estimated market share of approximately 40% of market share.

The Australia radiology services market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like I-MED Radiology, Sonic Healthcare, Healius Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Everlight Radiology and Vital Radiology Services are the market leaders for Australia radiology services. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the Australia radiology services market.

All analysis of Australia radiology services Market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. on the basis of type, the market is segmented into product and services, on the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into digital and conventional, on the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into paediatric and adults, on the basis of radiation type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and interventional radiology, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental, musculoskeletal, pelvic and abdominal, gynecology, cardiology, urology, neurology, oncology and others, on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers and clinics Key Market Competitors Covered In the Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens

GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC)

I-MED Radiology Network

EverlightRadiology

Sonic Healthcare

Vital Radiology Services

