Ireland Radiology Services Market | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, GE Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., Sonic Healthcare, 4ways Limited, Everlight Radiology, Althea UK, InHealth Group

Ireland Radiology Services Market is forecasted to grow with substantial CAGR with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the Ireland is contributing growth of the Ireland radiology services market.

Radiology is the medical specialty for the treatment and diagnosis of injury by using imaging technique like positron emission tomography (PET), computed tomography (CT), X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fusion imaging and ultrasound. These imaging methods involve the usage of radiation therefore, adequate training of radiation safety and protection is important. With the advent of new technologies, it includes wireless connectivity and significant progress that has been made in the radiological services.

New Ireland Radiology Services Market Development in 2019

In August 2019, Global diagnostics has applied artificial intelligence (AI) into radiology services. The execution of artificial intelligence (AI) will help the company to fulfil increased demand of radiology services.

Scope of the Ireland Radiology Services Market

All analysis of Ireland radiology services market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into product and services, on the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into digital and conventional, on the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into paediatric and adults, on the basis of radiation type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and interventional radiology, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental, musculoskeletal, pelvic and abdominal, gynaecology, cardiology, urology, neurology, oncology and others, on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers and clinics.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens, GE Healthcare ( A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC)

Alliance Medical (A subsidiary of Life Healthcare)

Althea UK

EverlightRadiology

Global Diagnostics

Healius Limited

Sonic Healthcare

Ireland radiology services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the company’s focus related to Ireland radiology services market.

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, GE Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., Sonic Healthcare, 4ways Limited, Everlight Radiology, Althea UK, InHealth Group, Global Diagnostics, Healius Limited, Alliance Medical, Vital Radiology Services, DMC Healthcare, I-MED Radiology Network and others among other players domestic. UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand Radiology Services market share data is available for Colombia. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

