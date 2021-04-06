U.K. Radiology Services Market | Siemens, GE Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., Sonic Healthcare, 4ways Limited, Everlight Radiology, Althea UK, InHealth Group, Global Diagnostics

U.K. Radiology Services Market is forecasted to grow with substantial CAGR with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.K. is contributing growth of the U.K. radiology services market.

Radiology is the medical specialty for the treatment and diagnosis of injury by using imaging technique like positron emission tomography (PET), computed tomography (CT), X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fusion imaging and ultrasound. These imaging methods involve the usage of radiation therefore, adequate training of radiation safety and protection is important. With the advent of new technologies, it includes wireless connectivity and significant progress that has been made in the radiological services.

Scope of the U.K. radiology services Market

All analysis of Australia radiology services market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into product and services, on the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into digital and conventional, on the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into pediatric and adults, on the basis of radiation type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and interventional radiology, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental, musculoskeletal, pelvic and abdominal, gynecology, cardiology, urology, neurology, oncology and others, on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers and clinics

U.K. radiology services market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by type, procedure, patient age, radiation type, application, and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the radiology services market report is U.K.

U.K. has a well-established health system contributing significantly to the growth of radiology services market in the country. The National Health Service or NHS is a collection of each of the four separate and independent public healthcare providers in the United Kingdom including the National Health Service in England, Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland, NHS Scotland, and NHS Wales. The healthcare expenditure of the market is high with increasing expenditure on overtime, outsourcing and agency staff from £58.3mn 2013/14 to £88.2m in 2014/15.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens, GE Healthcare ( A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC)

UNILABS

Alliance Medical (A subsidiary of Life Healthcare)

Althea UK

DMC Healthcare

EverlightRadiology

Global Diagnostics

Healius Limited

InHealth Group

Medica Reporting Ltd.

Sonic Healthcare

Vital Radiology Services

