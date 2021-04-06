Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Size 2027 – By Application, Type & Manufacturers Across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA

The research and analysis conducted in Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Voice Over Internet Protocol industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Voice Over Internet Protocol Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global voice over internet protocol market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the adoption rate of these services from SMBs as well as the availability of cloud-based VoIP solutions.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is defined as the collection of systems which is used as a communication solution for exchange of voice signals and information in real-time with the help of internet. This solution is basically utilized for long-distance calling, but it’s not just limited to voice calling. This system also enables exchange of fax, data, texts over the internet which are all constituted in communication exchange of various organizations and individuals.

Market Drivers:

Increased awareness and preference for usage of hosted VoIP solutions is expected to augment growth of the market

Availability of advanced and innovative 5G technology is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising focus on better telephonic services and communications systems in various organizations is also expected to foster growth of the market

Cost-efficiency and effectiveness in comparison to circuit switched network method; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of consistent high-speed internet service to maintain the optimal quality of this service; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and hacking issues with VoIP; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding issues of interoperability of these systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Voice over Internet Protocol Market

By Type

Integrated Access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking

Managed Internet Protocol (IP) Private Branch Exchange (PBX)

Hosted Internet Protocol (IP) Private Branch Exchange (PBX)

By Access Type

Phone-To-Phone

Computer-To-Computer

Computer-To-Phone

By Call Type

International Calls

Domestic Calls

Interactive Assessments

By Medium

Fixed

Mobile

By End-Use

Consumer

Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

By Application

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Education

Hospitality

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Yellowbus Solutions Ltd. announced that they had acquired Converged Business Solutions established in Warrington, U.K. proving specialised telephony services with a focus on VoIP solutions. This acquisition will help Yellowbus in establishing themselves as a leader in managed solutions provider for small & medium enterprises

In January 2018, Votacall, Inc. announced that they had acquired Mobiso from Lyrix inclusive of all the patents and infrastructural assets associated with Mobiso. Mobiso is an innovative suite of software products focusing on providing cloud-based speech recognition software which will help in further enhancement of the position of Votacall, Inc. for business-class VoIP

Competitive Analysis

Global voice over internet protocol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of voice over internet protocol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global voice over internet protocol market are 8×8, Inc.; ALE International, ALE USA Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Avaya Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Deutsche Telekom AG; Google; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Jive Communications; Microsoft; Nextiva; Mitel Networks Corp.; Telecom Italia; Orange Business Services; Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.; RingCentral, Inc.; Telenor Group; Verizon; Vonage; ZTE Corporation; 3CX; Yellowbus Solutions Ltd. and Votacall, Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Voice Over Internet Protocol market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Voice Over Internet Protocol market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Voice Over Internet Protocol market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Voice Over Internet Protocol market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

