White Box Server Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in White Box Server Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and White Box Server industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, White Box Server Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global White Box Server Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing data centres is driving the growth of this market.

White box servers are usually used in data centres and are usually purchased by original design manufacturers. To provide customization to the customers, Original design manufacturer (ODM) built their servers with commercial off-the-shelf components which are later combined in different way. There is increase in the number of data centres worldwide is fuelling this market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-white-box-server-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for open platforms is driving the market growth

Rising data centre worldwide is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of support services is restraining the market growth

Reckless life span and no brand assurance is restraining the market growth.

Segmentation: Global White Box Server Market

By Form Factor Tower Server Rack Server Blade Server Density- Optimized Server

By Business Type Data Centres Enterprise Customers

By Processor Type X86 Server Non-X86 Server

By Operating System Linux Operating System Aspects of Linux Stability Cost Security Hardware and Scalability Liberty Other Operating Systems Stability Cost Security Vendor Support Other Operating Systems By Server Motherboard Processor Memory Hard Drive Server Case Network Adapter Power Supply Device By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of their WHITEBOX OPEN M2660 and M2760 servers which is specially designed for the applications like cloud services, content delivery, and virtualization. They can support WHITEBOX OPEN features and OpenBMC system management and can free the companies from proprietary system management.

In November 2017, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures. They will provide high performance & cost- effective hardware configurations and will support virtualization, hyper- coverage scale out etc.

Competitive Analysis

Global white box server market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of white box server market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-white-box-server-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the white box server market are Quanta Computer lnc., WISTRON CORPORATION, INVENTEC CORPORATION, Foxconn Electronics Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Celestica International LP., COMPAL Inc., hyve solutions, Penguin Computing, SERVERSDIRECT., Jabil Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., ZT Systems, USI, SPEED Technology Inc., ZT Systems.

Major Highlights of White Box Server market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on White Box Server market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the White Box Server market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in White Box Server market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-white-box-server-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]