Latin America Smart Transportation Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027

Smart transportation market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart transportation market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Smart transportation refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies being followed in various transportation systems. It provides innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management.

The advanced mode of technologies to enhance customer experience, rise in demand for efficient parking management system and smooth flow of traffic and time saving are the factors driving the growth of the smart transportation market. Lack of standardized and uniform technology is the factors restraining the growth of the smart transportation market.

The autonomous vehicles act as the growth opportunities for smart transportation market. The complexities in integration over legacy systems and networks are one of the challenges faced by the smart transportation market.

This smart transportation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on smart transportation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Latin America Smart Transportation Market Scope and Market Size

Smart transportation market is segmented on the basis of transportation mode, communication technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Smart transportation market on the basis of transportation mode has been segmented as airways, roadways, railways and maritime. Each segment is sub-segmented based on solutions and services. In case of airways, solutions are further divided into smart ticketing, passenger information, ramp management, freight information system, air traffic management and others. Services are further divided into consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance. In case of roadways, solutions are further divided into smart ticketing, parking management, traffic management, passenger information, freight information, vehicle telematics and others. Services are further divided into consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance. In case of railways, solutions are further divided into smart ticketing, passenger information, freight information, rail traffic management, GIS tracking solutions and others. Services are further divided into consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance. In case of maritime, solutions are further divided into port operations management, vessel tracking, maritime software and others. Services are further divided into consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance.

Based on communication technology, the smart transportation is segmented into communication technology in roadways, communication technology in railways, communication technology in airways and communication technology in maritime. Communication technology in roadways is sub-segmented into vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to infrastructure. Communication technology in railways is sub-segmented into ground to train and train to train communication. Communication technology in airways is sub-segmented into inflight communication, aircraft to ground communication, and aircraft to aircraft communication. Communication technology in maritime is sub-segmented into ship to shore communication and ship to ship communication.

Based on application, the smart transportation market is segmented into mobility as a service, route information and route guidance, public transport, transit hubs, connected cars, video management and others.

Smart Transportation Market Country Level Analysis

Smart transportation market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, transportation mode, communication technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart transportation market report are Brazil, Argentina and rest of Latin America.

The countries such as Panama, Brazil and Argentina are dominating the smart transportation market because of the steady growth in road infrastructure in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Transportation Market Share Analysis

Smart transportation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to smart transportation market.

The major players covered in the smart transportation market report are Kaspsch Traffic Com, Gemalto NV, Thales Group, Alstom, Schneider Electric, Siemens, MSR-Traffic, Cubic Corporation, WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and TOSHIBA CORPORATION among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Latin America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Latin America Smart Transportation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Latin America Smart Transportation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Latin America Smart Transportation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Latin America Smart Transportation market.

