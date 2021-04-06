EV Charging Cables Market Research Report, Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Forecast Analysis to 2020-2027

Global EV Charging Cables Market

EV charging cables are used for electric vehicles which supports different charging modes in various regions. EV charging cables make it possible for drivers to charge their electric vehicles within few minutes and travel significantly longer distances. Theses cables have smaller diameter to make them easy to handle.

Increase in government initiatives to reduce emission of greenhouse gases will support the adoption of electric vehicles and develop and install of EV charging stations which is expected to drive the global EV charging cables market growth. For instance, in Aug. 2018 Japanese government prepared a policy for electric vehicles for better co-operation and smooth transition in the automotive industry. All such factors will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, continuous advancements in EV charging technologies such as robotic changing, improving socio-economic conditions are expected to propel the market growth.

However, availability of wireless EV charging is the major restraining factor which is expected to obstruct the global EV charging cables market growth. Also, high cost of DC charging cables will restraint the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global EV Charging Cables Market is segmented into power supply such as Alternate Charging, and Direct Charging, by length such as Below 5 meters, 6 meter to 10 meters, and Above 10 meters, by charging level such as Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3, by shape such as Straight, and Coiled. Further, market is segmented into application such as Private Charging, and Public Charging.

Also, Global EV Charging Cables Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Leoni AG, Aptiv Plc., BESEN International Group, Dyden Corporation, TE Connectivity, Brugg Group, Sinbon Electronics, Coroplast, Phoenix Contact, and EV Teison

