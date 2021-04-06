North America RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

US is dominating the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market followed by Canada. The market for RTD alcoholic beverages is growing in US owing to increased consumer awareness related to health benefits associated with the beverages. RTD alcoholic beverages has low alcoholic content owing to which it is gaining more acceptance by a larger customer base. The shift in consumer lifestyle along with inclination towards luxury is also expected the growth of market in US region. Manufacturers in the region are focusing more towards innovation and development of new product to boost the growth of .

Market Insights

Rising preference towards low-content alcoholic beverages has led to the growth of North America RTD alcoholic beverages market

The customers in developed and developing countries in North America have become more aware of the adverse impact of excessive alcohol consumption and are moving towards low alcohol content beverages. RTD alcoholic beverages are a good substitute for full-strength alcoholic drinks. The consumers looking for cutting down alcohol consumption prefer these beverages as they have very low alcohol level. Moreover, a wide range of low alcohol beverages with innovative flavors are available in the market. Low alcohol beverages have had most of the alcohol removed by osmosis (many still contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol). These beverages prove to be a better choice for anyone who should avoid alcohol altogether or want to reduce their alcohol intake. RTD alcoholic beverage is ideal for moderate drinkers without health problems. These factors are fuelling the growth of the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market.

Upsurge in the consumption of premium RTD alcoholic beverages will create growth opportunities for the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market

The North America RTD alcoholic beverage consumption is continuously growing with the rise in disposable income and increasing the buying power of the consumer. Millennial are looking forward to high-end and super-premium products, which are also surpassing the growth of premium RTD alcoholic beverage products. The modern trends in premiumization and growing demand from consumers are fostering the need for more innovative RTD alcoholic beverage, which further boosts the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market growth.

Base Type Insights

Based on base type, the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated as whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and others. The vodka segment dominated the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market. Vodka is called a neutral grain spirit because the standard method for making it is by fermenting and distilling grain. The gains used for vodka production are corn, rye, wheat, or any other grain. Vodka is the most commonly distilled spirit found in cocktails and mixed drinks. It has gained massive popularity due to its general characteristic that it has no distinct flavor or smell. The demand for vodka is continually expanding, and there are many brands available, such as Absolut, Grey Goose, and Ketel One.

Packaging Type Insights

The North America RTD alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated based on packaging type into bottles, cans, and others. The bottle segment accounted for the largest share in the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market. Bottle packaging has been one of the primary reasons that have been inclining the consumers and has helped in favoring the RTD alcoholic beverages across North America. Different types of bottle packaging are available in the market that creates an attractive appearance for the RTD alcoholic beverages. The three types of bottle packaging available are standard, premium, and super-premium. The standard bottle packaging is widely preferred in North America RTD alcoholic beverages marketowing to its low price and easy availability.

