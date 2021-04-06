LCD Digital Signage Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in LCD Digital Signage Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and LCD Digital Signage industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, LCD Digital Signage Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global LCD Digital Signage Market

LCD digital signage market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on LCD digital signage market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The growing adoption of digital signage in various industry vertical, technological advancement in the form of 4K and 8K display, surging level of investment for the development of infrastructure, rising applications of smart signage which will likely to enhance the growth of the LCD digital signage market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising preferences towards context aware signage along with rising retail space across the globe and expansion of smart retail store which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the LCD digital signage in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Growing number of online broadcasting along with harsh environmental condition are acting as market restraints for LCD digital signage in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This LCD digital signage market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on LCD digital signage market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global LCD Digital Signage Market Scope and Market Size

LCD digital signage market is segmented on the basis of type, component, location, content category, end-user, size, display technology, brightness, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

LCD digital signage market on the basis of type has been segmented as video walls, video screen, digital poster, kiosks, and others.

Based on component, LCD digital signage market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. Hardware has been further segmented into displays, network, content management system, media players, projectors, and others. Software has been further segmented into distribution software, content management software, server software, and others.

On the basis of location, LCD digital signage market has been segmented into in-store, and out-store.

On the basis of content category, LCD digital signage market has been segmented into news, weather, sports, health & wellness, and vertically oriented content.

LCD digital signage has also been segmented on the basis of end user into retail, hospitality, entertainment, stadiums & playgrounds, corporate, banking, healthcare, education, and transport.

Based on size, LCD digital signage market has been segmented into below 32 inches, 32 to 52 inches, and more than 52 inches.

On the basis of display technology, LCD digital signage market has been segmented into 2-D display, and 3-D display. 2-D display has been further segmented into touch screen, body sensor, QR code via smartphones, SSI (smart screen device interaction), and others. 3-D display has been further segmented into 3D display with polarized glasses, auto stereoscopy display, and others.

Based on brightness, LCD digital signage market has been segmented into indoor displays, outdoor displays, and others. Indoor displays have been further segmented into 100 – 200 nits, and 200 – 400 nits. Outdoor displays have been further segmented into bright screens (400 to 700 nits), High brightness screens (700 to 2000 nits), and outdoor flat panel displays (above 3000 nits).

On the basis of application, LCD digital signage market has been segmented into indoor application, outdoor application, and others. Indoor application has been further segmented into way-finding, education, employee communication, and others. Outdoor application has been further segmented into new traffic sign regulation, advertising and promotions, notification/ information display, sales, marketing, and others.

LCD Digital Signage Market Country Level Analysis

LCD digital signage market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, component, location, content category, end-user, size, display technology, brightness, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the LCD digital signage market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America and Europe together will dominate the LCD digital signage market due to the growing number of initiatives by the government to install digital signage in various organisations along with rising research and development activities in U.S., UK, and Germany while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the rising disposable income of the people along with increasing applications in corporate office, retail stores, hotels, hospitals and others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and LCD Digital Signage Market Share Analysis

LCD digital signage market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to LCD digital signage market.

The major players covered in the LCD digital signage market report are SAMSUNG, LG Electronics., Sharp Corporation., Planar, NEC Corporation, Sony Electronics Inc., Barco, AU Optronics Corp., Scala, E Ink Holdings Inc., BenQ, Intuiface, ADFLOW Networks., Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Omnivex Corporation., Delta Electronics, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

