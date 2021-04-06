Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027 With Top Companies Like Aptiv Plc, Continental AG

The automotive RADAR market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 207.3 million in 2019 to US$ 499.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The automotive radar market in the MEA is segmented into South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA. The region is expected experience rapid rise in industrialization, which would further boost the growth of a diverse range of industries, including automotive. The Gulf countries are economically advanced, while the African countries are yet to match up to their economic conditions. Factors such as surge in the number of passenger and commercial vehicles on-road, and increasing demand for the integration of automated technologies in vehicles are fueling the automotive radar market growth in the MEA. I Increase in vehicle production and elevated disposable income are propelling the demand for automotive radar systems in this region Governments of several countries have redirected their focus on the automotive sector, to reduce their dependency on any particular sector. The Government of South Africa launched South African Automotive Masterplan that aims to broaden and deepen the local value chains. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the automotive sector in the MEA, resulting in shutting down of various manufacturing facilities in the region. The suppression of the automotive market is, in turn, restraining the growth of the automotive radar market in the region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

MEA Automotive Radar Market Segmentation

MEA Automotive Radar Market – By Range

Long Range Radar (LRR)

Medium Range Radar (MRR)

Short Range Radar (SRR)

MEA Automotive Radar Market – By Frequency

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

MEA Automotive Radar Market – Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Others

MEA Automotive Radar Market – Vehicle Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

MEA Automotive Radar Market – By Country

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

MEA Automotive Radar Market – Company Profiles

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market segments and regions.

The research on the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Automotive Radar Market.

