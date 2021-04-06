Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share, Size 2020 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis by Forecast to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The outdoor power equipment market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6,869.1 Mn in 2019 to US$ 8,684.7 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The European construction sector witnessed a decent growth rate in recent time after experiencing a downturn in the last few years. The construction industry contributes nearly 10% of GDP in the region. The most flourishing sector accounted for residential areas, which is influentially growing to attribute to the demographic trends, increased per capita income, and low mortgage rates. European countries such as Germany, Ireland, France, and the UK are experiencing high growth in their construction sector. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of residential as well as commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow in the region; thus, positively impacting the outdoor power equipment market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market–Segmentation

Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers

Blowers

Tillers and Cultivators

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Hedge Trimmers

Sprayers

Mist Dusters

Others

Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Power Source

Electric-Powered

Fuel-Powered



Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Major Key players covered in this report:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG.

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

MTD Products Inc.

STIGA S.p.A.

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

YAMABIKO Corporation

The research on the Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market.

