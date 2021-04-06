North America Automotive Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ 2.66 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 5.7%

The research on the “North America Automotive Sensors Market” focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Automotive Sensors Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The North America automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 1.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.66 Bn in 2027.

Top Dominating Key Players:

ANALOG Devices Inc. Continental AG DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC Denso Corporation Infineon Technologies Melexis NXP Semiconductors NV ON Semiconductors Robert Bosch GmbH Texas Instruments Incorporated

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Automotive Sensors Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Automotive Sensors Market segments and regions.

North America Automotive Sensors – Market Segmentation

North America Automotive Sensors Market By Type

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

MEMS

Others

North America Automotive Sensors Market By Application

Chassis

Safety & Security

Body Electronics

Powertrain

ADAS

Others

North America Automotive Sensors Market By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Passenger Car

Scope of the study:

The North America Automotive Sensors Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the North America Automotive Sensors Industry with a focus on the market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of North America Automotive Sensors Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The North America Automotive Sensors Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the North America Automotive Sensors players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the North America Automotive Sensors market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the North America Automotive Sensors market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the North America Automotive Sensors market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the North America Automotive Sensors market?

