Global Home Automation Market Size, Worth, Research Insights, Key Driving Factors, Advancements, Market Growth Analysis to 2020-2027

Home automation defined as utilization of intelligent terminals, which control home appliances and equipments. Rise in awareness for efficient energy usage, increase in electricity prices, and technological advancements which are expected to grow the home automation market across the globe. Also, rise in safety & security concerns fueled adoption of home automation system thus driving the market growth.

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Home Automation Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Home Automation Market. These factors can be projected to have their effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the timeframe within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Home Automation Market.

Increase in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology by consumers is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global home automation market growth. Also, rise in penetration of smartphones and smart gadgets will have the positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, many manufacturers expanding their product portfolios will fuel the market growth. Moreover, rise in importance of home monitoring from remote locations will drive the market growth in near future. In addition to that, rise in government initiatives and smart cities development which is expected to propel the market growth.

However, risk of device malfunctioning is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global home automation market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding automation products in developing countries as well as high initial investment will affect the market growth.

Global Home Automation Market is segmented into type such as Luxury, Managed, Mainstream, and Do it yourself (DIY), by technology such as wired, and Wireless. Further, market is segmented into application such as Lighting, Entertainment, Safety & Security, HVAC, and Others.

Also, Global Home Automation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Crestron Electronics Inc, AMX LLC, Control4 Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens AG, Zigbee alliance, Savant Systems LLC., Vantage Controls, and ABB.

