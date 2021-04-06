Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Market | Current Perspective with Analysis of Leading Players and Top Countries Data | Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Berry Global Inc., Glatfelter Corporation (r)

The Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Non-woven – Industrial Membrane industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Nonwoven membranes are commonly characterised as web structures or sheets that are mechanically, chemically, or thermally bound together by entangling fibres or filaments. In the biopharmaceutical industry, nonwoven industrial membranes are commonly used, as their intermediates and products are vulnerable to degradation due to chemical treatment and heat. Cell harvesting and biomass recovery are a crucial step in the fermentation process during the manufacture of products such as antibiotics. Filtration increases manufacturing and decreases workload and repair costs for the operator. Membranes are a common feature of enzyme production lines as well.Non-woven – industrial membrane market will expect to grow at a rate of 5.85% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Non-woven – industrial membrane market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment.

The major players covered in the non-woven – industrial membrane market report are Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Berry Global Inc., Glatfelter Corporation (r), DuPont., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Lydall, Inc., Fitesa S.A., Johns Manville., TWE GmbH & Co. KG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation., Exxon Mobil Corporation., Hollingsworth & Vose, Bondex, Great Lakes Filters LLC., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, hydroWEB GmbH, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd, MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Market Size

2.2 Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Sales by Product

4.2 Global Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Revenue by Product

4.3 Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

