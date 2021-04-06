Polycarbonate Diol Market | Current Perspective with Analysis of Leading Players and Top Countries Data | UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD., Tosoh Corporation

The Polycarbonate Diol Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Polycarbonate Diol industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Polycarbonate diol is chemically premeditated to be thermoplastic building blocks for polyurethane dispersions and polyurethane compounds such as thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). They present better compatibility with numerous polyols and solvents and is easily handled with their viscous nature at room temperature. Also it has been expansively used to produce several polyurethane materials of exceptional quality and performance.Polycarbonate diol market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.40% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on polycarbonate diol market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.The increasing demand for high-performance pu products in the automotive industry have highly influenced growth of the polycarbonate diol market. In line with this, the growing demand for synthetic leather across the globe is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the polycarbonate diol market over the forecast period.

The major players covered in the polycarbonate diol market report are UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD., Tosoh Corporation, Perstorp, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DAICEL CORPORATION, Covestro AG, Bayer AG KURARAY CO., LTD., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Caffaro Industrie, Cromogenia-Units, S.A., DuPont, ICC Industries, Inc., SpecialChem, Merck KGaA, CASE & Plastics, and Asahi Kasei Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents of Polycarbonate Diol Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Polycarbonate Diol Market Size

2.2 Polycarbonate Diol Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Polycarbonate Diol Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Polycarbonate Diol Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Polycarbonate Diol Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Product

4.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Product

4.3 Polycarbonate Diol Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

