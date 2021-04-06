Lentil Protein Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | AMCO Proteins, Barentz International B.V., GEMEF INDUSTRIES

Lentil Protein Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players AMCO Proteins, Barentz International B.V., GEMEF INDUSTRIES, Vestkom, BI Nutraceuticals, LENTEIN, Biorefinery Solutions,, PARABEL, Batory Foods, Ingredion Incorporated and Cargill, Incorporated among other domestic and global players.

Lentil protein market is expected to reach USD 198.30 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for vegan products will increase the growth of the lentil protein market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The lentil is a legume that can be cooked, and is sold dry on the market and it appears as tiny lenses or pebbles having a soft, earthy taste which are found in cuisines in India. Yellow lentils, green lentils, red and yellow lentils, black beluga lentils, and puy lentils are considered among the various types of lentils.

Growing health conscious among people regarding lentil protein, increasing consumption of lentil protein, rising awareness for protein rich food products, increasing disposable income of the people are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the lentil protein market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, consumers are looking for better and affordable protein source alternatives this will further create new opportunities for the lentil protein market in the above mentioned period.

By Nature (Organic and Conventional),

Form (Isolates, Concentrates and Hydrolysates),

End Use (Food and Beverages, Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed and Others)

The countries covered in the lentil protein market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America followed by Europe dominates the lentil protein market because it holds a major share in the region in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to rising demand for lentil proteins in the region.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Lentil Protein market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Lentil Protein market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

