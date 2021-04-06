Specialty Yeast Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Associated British Foods plc, AngelYeast Co., Ltd, LALLEMAND Inc

Specialty Yeast Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players Associated British Foods plc, AngelYeast Co., Ltd, LALLEMAND Inc., Lesaffre, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, ADM, DSM, AngelYeast Co., Ltd, AB Mauri India Pvt.Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Alltech, Leiber GmbH, and Biorigin among other domestic and global players.

Specialty yeast market is expected to reach USD 5.17 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Changing consumer’s preferences and taste of people are the major factors driving the specialty yeast market.

Yeast is a micro-organisms also known as single-celled fungi, yeast has a numerous number of species and are used in food applications such as sauces, snacks, seasoning, bakery products, alcohol among others.

Changing lifestyle of people and change in taste preferences is the major factor driving the growth of specialty yeast market, also growing demand for good quality preserved food & the presence of well-maintained chain supply in the market are the factors driving the growth of specialty yeast market swiftly. Factors such as urbanization and modernization are likely to create new opportunities for specialty yeast market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

High maintenance of machines and high costing of extraction process is going to restrain and further challenge the specialty yeast market the forecasted period.

By Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-Glucan, Other Yeast Derivatives),

Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces),

Application (Bakery Production, Flavoring, Biofuels)

The countries covered in specialty yeast market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates specialty yeast market due to the factors such as urbanization, increased demand for convenience products & changing lifestyle.

