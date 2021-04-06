Native Starch Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle

Native Starch Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s., Ingredion Incorporated, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Amylco LLC, Thai Flour Industry Co., Ltd, and ROQUETTE among other domestic and global players

Native starch market is expected to reach grow at a growth CAGR of 4.78% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on native starch market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Native starch is a substance found in the form of powder starch which is a dry matter derived from plants that contain carbs. Basic starch is a pure form of flour with no chemical additives. Major factors which drive the market are rise in consumption in the food industry, cosmetics and other industries and the need for organic food in the market, the demand for local starch is growing with such mentioned factors which also drive the market growth. However, local flour’s competition is also available in the flour market, which inhibits the market growth.

The development of technology in extracting starch from various sources paves the way for market and acts as an opportunity for the market growth.

Native Starch Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Native Starch Market” and its commercial landscape

By Product Type (Native Potato Starch, Native Waxy Maize Starch, Native Maize Starch, Native Wheat Starch, Other Product Types),

Source (Rice, Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Others),

Form (Powder, Gel, and Others),

Application {Food & Beverages (Confectionery, Processed Food, Beverages, Others),

Non-Food (Corrugating & Paper Making, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, Personal Care, and Others)}

The countries covered in the native starch market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the native starch market and Asia-Pacific is expected to show maximum growth during the above mentioned forecast period since the consumption is witnessed broadly in the region as these starches are designed specifically for light-colored applications with subtle flavours, to be used in processed food products, helping to maintain the product ‘s appeal.

