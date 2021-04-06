Shelf-Life Testing Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins

Shelf-Life Testing Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD, TÜV NORD GROUP, Mérieux, AsureQuality, RJ Hill Laboratories, SCS Global, Agrifood Technology, Symbio Laboratories, Microchem Lab Services Ltd, and Premier Analytical Services among other domestic and global players.

Shelf-life testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.43% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing use of various technologies such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and polymerase chain reaction for shelf life tests is another factor expected to support the growth of the global shelf-life testing market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Shelf-life testing is used to determine expiry dates and to ensure the quality and safety of various products such as cosmetics, medicine, and food and beverages. It is widely used in food and beverage, cosmetics and other industries.

Increasing safety regulations in food products, growing demand for cooked and light foods and increasing incidence of food borne diseases are some of the factors that drive the market growth. In addition, the development of novel technologies and the approach to markets which are not covered by prominent manufacturers provide opportunities for market growth. However, the lack of consistency and improper terms in developing countries is one of the major barriers to the market along with the high costs associated with procurement of rapid shelf-life testing equipment, lack of harmonization of shelf-life regulations which acts as challenges for the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

By Parameter (Microbial Contamination, Rancidity, Nutrient Stability, Organoleptic Properties, Others),

Food Tested (Packaged Food, Beverages, Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Meat Products, Dairy Products, and Desserts, Processed Fruits and Vegetables, Others),

Method (Real-Time Shelf Life Testing, Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing),

Technology (Equipment and Kit-Based, Manual Tests)

The countries covered in the shelf-life testing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe is expected to record major revenue share contribution to the target market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. The North American market is expected to register a significant share of the shelf-life testing market in terms of revenue in the coming years. This is due to the growing demand for packaged food products with adequate information and standardization.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Shelf-Life Testing market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Shelf-Life Testing market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Shelf-Life Testing market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

