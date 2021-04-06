Healthy Snacks Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | General Mills Inc, Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Kind

Healthy Snacks Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players General Mills Inc, Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Kind, Hormel Foods Corporation, Select Harvests Limited, Tyson Foods Inc, Nestle, B&G Foods, Hain Celestial and Calbee and Kellogg Co among others.

Healthy snacks market is expected to grow at USD 33.3 billion of a growth rate of 5.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Snacks are small chunks of food and drinks which are consumed in between meals. Healthy snacks are the one which contains low sodium level, vitamins, no added sugar, nutrients and low saturated fats. Moreover, they are high in fiber and protein content and thus help to maintain energy level for the entire day.

Change in the lifestyle and the inclination towards healthy food products globally are the major factors of the growth of the market. Easy flexibility and opportunity of healthy snacks in variety of favours and with attractive packaging is increase the demand of the product among children. Growing popularity of healthy snacks in regards to health awareness and with healthy lifestyle choices makes the market grow in the forecast period.

However, healthy snacks have higher manufacturing cost as compared to conventional snacks is one of the major factor hampering the growth of the market.

By Product (Dried Fruit, Cereal and Granola Bars, Nuts and Seeds, Meat, Trail Mix),

Claim (Gluten-free, Low-Fat, Sugar-Free and Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Food Speciality Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Others),

Packaging (Jars, Boxes, Pouches, Cans and Others)

The countries covered in the healthy snacks market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe is dominating the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the largest share in terms of revenue and growth in demand of healthy snacks in the region. Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period with the increased preference to healthy snacks among younger population.

