Green Tea Extracts Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Dupont, Archer Danials Midland Company, Finlays

The attention on the overwhelming players Dupont, Archer Danials Midland Company, Finlays, AVT Natural, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd, Amax NutraSource Inc., Synthite Industries Ltd., Martin Bauer Group, Autocrat LLC, Teawolf, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd., Indena, DSM, Tate & Lyle, Blue California, Changsha Sunfull, Taiyo International, Meihe, Kunda and Greenspring, Indena, Harrisons Heritage, MANE among other domestic and global players.

Green tea extracts market is expected to reach for USD 4,500.7 million and growing with the CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for by 2027. The demand for organic tea extract has surged over the past few years and because of this the tea market resulted due to the increasing demand for certified organic products by the consumers across the globe is acting as an opportunity for the market with industry trends and forecast to 2027.

Tea extract can be made organically or by traditional methods. Natural fertilizers and composts are used for tea extract production, while chemical fertilizers for traditional tea extract are followed by extensive chemical treatment. Traditional tea extracts are commercially produced by small-scale producers of organic ingredients and are therefore priced at the premium rate of the organic extract of tea, which in turn affects their demand.

Some of the major factors that contributed to the increase in convenience food consumption and health consciousness among consumers and increasing the application of multi-functional tea extract and demand for tea extract supply. These factors contribute to the growth of the global tea extracts market.

By Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics and Ready to Drink Beverages),

Category (Conventional, Organic),

Form (Liquid and Powder),

Type (Green Tea, Red Tea, Oolong Tea and Others)

The countries covered in the green tea extracts market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Europe dominates the green tea extracts market because of changing food habits and rise in disposable income in developed countries and also changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and nutritious food and skin care items.

In June 2019, Givaudan opened a new flagship innovation centre in Switzerland. The workspace is 12,000 square meters and is aimed to create differentiated and sustainable flavour, taste, and fragrance solutions for the food & beverage, beauty, personal care.

