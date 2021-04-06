Sunflower Seeds Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Conagra Brands Inc, Frito-Lay North America Inc

Sunflower Seeds Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players Conagra Brands Inc, Frito-Lay North America Inc., Martin, Well Luck Co., Inc., Southernsun LLC., Giant Snacks Inc., Chinook Seedery, Crackers company, Buy Whole Foods Online Ltd. Asia Express Food B.V.(a subsidiary of Brouwer Groothandelsgroep),Bonoil Seeds (a subsidiary of Geogroup Holding), Bigs Seeds among others

Sunflower seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,344,725.01 thousand by 2027.

Growing acceptance of the ready to eat snacks foods, Consumer demand for various flavored sunflower seeds have accelerated the growth of sunflower seeds market. Sunflower seeds are consumed as healthy snack as they are tremendous source of vitamin B1, B6, E, trace metals such as copper, manganese, phosphorus, selenium, magnesium, and niacin folate.

Hence, it is mostly preferred as healthy snack to consume. The adaptation of the healthy snacks having composition of functional ingredients is being fuelled due to the growing health associated with the snacks having higher cholesterol and booming product development with the sunflower seed based healthy snacks.

In April 2018, Conagra Brands, Inc has launched a new flavor of Taco Bell-inspired sunflower seeds. It is an iconic flavour sunflower seeds. This addition is known as innovative addition in portfolio of sunflower seeds. These seeds are the addition to flavour collaborations of these seeds. Hence, it helps company to become one of growing Sunflower Seed manufacturers and supplier eventually which impact on profit maximization in positive manner.

By Type (Kernel/Hulled, Inshelled and Semishilled),

Product (Roasted and Unroasted),

Product Type (Original and Flavored),

Category (Organic and Inorganic),

Packaging (Pouches, Bottles and Jars),

Packaging Size (<10 Oz, 10-50 Oz and >50 Oz),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailing and Non-Store Retailing)

The countries covered in the sunflower seeds the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Romania, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Kuwait, Qatar, Ethiopia, Israel, Azerbaijan and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market is dominating the global sunflower seeds market due there is increasingly growing inclination of Asian consumers towards healthy snacking habits and healthy lifestyle is projected to drive the growth of sunflower seeds market on coming years. China is dominating the Asia-pacific market. Germany in the Europe market is dominating because of the increasing demand for organic products. The U.S. in the North America is dominating the market due to consumer’s preference for healthy food and therefore they are opting for organic category products.

Establishment of New Platform for Animal Nutrition

Sunflower seeds market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in food and beverage industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in sunflower seeds and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the sunflower seeds market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sunflower Seeds market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Sunflower Seeds market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

