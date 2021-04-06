Hemp Beer Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027

Hemp Beer Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players Alkaline88 LLC, Phivida Holdings Company, koios beverages corp, Dixie Brands Inc, VCC Brands, Cannabis Drinks Expo, Hexo Corp, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth among other domestic and global players.

Hemp beer market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.3 billion by 2027, while registering this growth rate of 6.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for wellness drinks which will act as a factor for the hemp beer market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Hemp is a variety of cannabis plants species that are grown specifically for industrial uses of its derived products. Hemp is one of the fastest growing plants and is also one of the first plants to be reel into usable fibre 50,000 years ago. Hemp is used for commercial items, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paints and others.

Low sugar content present in the products and with the presence of appropriate quantity of hemp in the beverages are major factors increasing the growth of the market, legalization of marijuana usage for recreational and medical purposes in many countries will drive the production and demand for cannabis infused beverages. Growth of cannabis for the treatment of cancer, pain control and neurological disorders will also enhance the market growth. Hemp consumers will shift their focus from smoking hemp to other ways such as beverages, chocolates and tinctures and will support the market growth. Alcohol companies are shifting their focus to hemp to capture greater market share in the form of R&D activities and new product launch to attract customers and increase the sales will create the growth opportunities for hemp beer market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Legalisation of cannabis use or hemp beer production in many countries will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of the hemp beer market in the forecast period mentioned above.

By Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic),

Component (Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC))

The countries covered in the hemp beer market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the hemp beer market due to the legalisation of cannabis for medical and recreational purpose is a major factor for the growth of the market in the region. Canada legalised use of marijuana for medical and recreational purpose. 13 U.S states allow the use of low THC and high CBD products for medical purpose.

