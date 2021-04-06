Sodium Lactate Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Phion Ltd, abcr Gmbh, Ak Scientific

Sodium Lactate Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Global sodium lactate market is expected to reach at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Sodium lactate is a salt which is obtain from neutralizing lactic acid, produced by fermenting sugar source such as beet and corn. Sodium lactate has a mild saline taste and the chemical formulae are NaC3H5O3. Production of sodium lactate is found in animal and human muscle tissues.

Sodium lactate is obtained by neutralizing lactic acid, which is produced by sugar source such as beet and corn by the process of fermenting. Chemical formulae are NaC3H5O3 and have a mild saline taste. Sodium lactate is found in human muscle tissue and animals.

Sodium lactate is used as a flavor enhancer, humectant, emulsifier and antioxidant. Used as a preservative and pH regulator in food industry. Used in beverage industry as a pH regulator and helps to enhance the flavor of sour drinks. It lengthens the shelf life of food by the reduction of bacteria present in it. However, it is also used in wine industry as a preservative to enhance the yeast growth and help to prevent it from muddy wine.

Sodium lactate has some side effects such as it causes solute or fluid overloading, therefore which results in the mixture of other concentrations. As the market growth is concerned the factors restraining the market are serum electrolyte, congested states, over hydration, and pulmonary edema. Blood pressure is also a problem which is caused due to heavy consumption of sodium lactate.

By Form (Liquid and Powder),

Application (Acid Regulator, PH regulator, Bulking Agent, Preservative, Humectant and Others),

End-User (Personal Care, Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare)

The countries covered in the sodium lactate market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the sodium lactate market because it holds the majority of the shares of the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grown fastest in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of owing to growth in end-use industries in the region.

