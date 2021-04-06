Window Blinds Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Hillarys, Aspect Blinds

Window Blinds Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Global window blinds market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2446.26 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand of window blinds from various industries and rising popularity of smart homes among the mass population are the factor for the growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global window blinds market is Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Hillarys, CHING FENG HOME FASHIONS CO., LTD, Aspect Blinds, Aluvert Blinds, Kresta, AWB – Advanced Window Blinds, NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD., NICHIBEI CO.,LTD., TACHIKAWA CORPORATION, Graber, Budget Blinds, LLC, Elite Window Fashions, Innovative Openings, Canadian Blind Manufacturing Inc., Next Day Blinds Corporation, 3 Day Blinds LLC, Yunlong Wood Co., Ltd., Domir Blinds Manufacturing Inc., TOSO COMPANY, LIMITED and others.

Window blind or window shade is a type of a window covering which is majorly used to top the light from entering. These window blinds are mainly made of wood, plastics, fabrics and other materials and are available in different sizes. Roller blinds, roman blinds, wood blinds, aluminium blinds, and pleated blinds are some of the common type of the blinds. As the name suggests, there main function is to cover and uncover window. These

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing dispensable income is driving the market

Growing demand for consumer goods will also propel the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in the product will also accelerate the market growth

Affordable price of the window blinds is also contributing as a factor the growth of this market

Less efficiency of blinds to maintain heat will restrain the market growth

Problem associated with the window blind slat to get damage will also restrict the market growth

Increasing need of cleaning the window blinds is also restraining the growth of this market

By Types (Roller Blinds, Panel Blinds, Pleated Blinds, Roman Blinds, Vertical Blinds, Wood Blinds, Faux Wood Blinds, Aluminium Blinds),

Application (Commercial, Residential)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, IKEA announced the launch of their new smart blinds Kadrilj and Fyrtur smart roller blinds which are equipped with batteries and also have remote control which will help them to raise and lower the blind. It can be controlled through Alexa, smartphones, Google assistant and other. This new blinds are available in different sizes from 80x195cm to 140x195cm

In July 2018, Hunter Douglas announced that they have acquired 70% of Akant. The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to strengthen their position in the specialty retail segment of the Polish market. This will help the company to provide better services and solutions to their customers

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Window Blinds Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Window Blinds Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Window Blinds

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Window Blinds industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Window Blinds Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Window Blinds Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Window Blinds Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Window Blinds Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Window Blinds Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Window Blinds Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Window Blinds Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Window Blinds Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Window Blinds Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

