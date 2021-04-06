Premium Lager Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled |Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Brewing Company

Premium Lager Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global premium lager market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Brewery International AS, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Constellation Brands, Inc., B9 BEVERAGES PVT. LTD., Kulshan Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Co., COPPER LAKE BREWERIES, Burial Beer Co., Fürstenberg Brewery, Creemore Springs Brewery Limited, LEAVENWORTH BIERS, Harboe’s Brewery, SPILHAUS BREWERY, Edwards Drinks Ltd, LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC., STACK BREWING CO. and others.

Global premium lager market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing popularity of premium lagers and rising innovation in packaging are the factor for the market growth.

Lagers are a type of a beer that is usually conditioned at low temperature. These lagers are usually dark, amber and pale in color. They are usually bestrides between the pilsner and mainstream pale lager. They are very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to deal with conditions such as diabetes, fungal infection, blood pressure and others. These drinks are smooth with refreshing finish and the crisp.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income will also propel the market growth

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also accelerate the market growth

Growing number specialist stores and shops is also enhancing the market growth

Strict regulation associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverage will restrain the market growth

Heavy taxes on beer will also hamper the growth of the market

Conducts Overall PREMIUM LAGER Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Conventional, Craft),

Distribution Channel (On- Trade, Off- Trade),

Application (Bar, Food Service, Retail)

The PREMIUM LAGER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, An Aberdeenshire brewery announced the launch of their new premium lager TORR Lager which is made from four ingredients- barley, hops, yeast and Scottish water. It is hand made with an ABV of 4% which is very refreshing and aromatic. This drink is very suitable for the cold climate of Scotland

In January 2019, Asahi announced that they are going to acquire Smith & Turner so that so that they expand their business in Eastern, Western and Central Europe. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and provide new products to their customers

