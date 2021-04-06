Processed Meat Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Cargill, Incorporated., Tyson Foods, Inc., National Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation

Processed Meat Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Global processed meat market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1712.33 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of ready-to-eat and convenient food.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global processed meat market are Cargill, Incorporated., Tyson Foods, Inc., National Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Pilgrim’s, Conagra Brands, Inc., Trademark Holdings LLC, Perdue, NH Foods Ltd., BRF SA., Foster Farms., JBS, Koch Foods, Marfrig, National Beef Packing Company, LLC, Sanderson Farms, Incorporated, Danish Crown, Diamond Meat Processing LLC, Rica Cold Meats, Bemis Company, Inc., Pendale Foods, and others.

Processed meats are similar to fresh meat and have been salted, cured, smoked, and fermented for preservatives. It reduces number of microorganisms and increases shelf life spam because processed meats are cooked products. Increasing consumption of meat among population is driving the demand of processed meat globally.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

As processed food is rich in protein content, people started consuming more protein in their diet which enhances the demand of this market

Rising disposable income is also driving the growth of this market

Lack of time to cook at home due to busy schedules is also expected to drive the market growth

Increasing pay level of the middle class consumer will also drive the growth of this market

Due to high intake of processed meat products, s there has been increase in obesity and diabetics which can hamper the market growth

Increasing adoption of the processed food among consumers is another factor restraining the market growth

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

By Type (Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved),

Meat Type (Poultry, Beef, Pork , Mutton),

Processing Technology (Fresh Processed Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Pre Cooked meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured meat, Dries Meat),

Product Type (Cured, Uncured),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience/Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Horeca, Others)

The PROCESSED MEAT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Tyson Food Inc,. announced that they have acquired Keystone Foods business, a major supplier to global food industry. This acquisition will help the company to expand their presence in the market and provide more innovative products to their customers. Six processing plants in Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennysylvania, Kentucky, Alabama and Wisconsin are part of this acquisition

In October 2016, BRF S.A., Brazilian player in the processed meat market announced its partnership with COFCO meats, a Chinese food company. This partnership will lead to expansion of its products portfolio around globe and will benefit BRF S.A. in formulating strategic plans, access local markets and strengthen BRF’s brand

