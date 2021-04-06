Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled |Ardagh Group S.A.; BALL CORPORATION; Crown; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.

Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global metal cans and glass jars market are Ardagh Group S.A.; BALL CORPORATION; Crown; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.; BWAY Corporation; Gerresheimer AG; HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA; Piramal Glass Private Limited; SGD Pharma; Vetropack; Wiegand-Glas GmbH; Stölzle Glass; Berlin Packaging; Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited; Haldyn Glass Gujrat Ltd.; Hamedan Glass Company (public limited); Hindustan Tin Works Ltd and Kaira Can Company Limited among others.

Global metal cans and glass jars market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for environmental-friendly, recyclable packaging products globally.

Metal cans are rigid packaging products made out of a mixture of metals, providing high levels of protection to the contents inside the package. These cans generally consist of a covering that is to be cut open/removed before the contents can be extracted and therefore are majorly single-use products.

Glass jars are also a type of rigid packaging solutions that are made out of molded glass consisting of a screw design at its one end so that a lid can be attached to it, resulting in the jar being closed helping protect the contents inside. These jars are generally utilized for storing solids and liquids, preserving them for a long period of time without any harm.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing consumption of preserved, ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat food products is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing concern for the environment resulting in a reduction of non-biodegradable plastic solutions; this factor is expected to foster growth of the value

Growth in the levels of investments undertaken by various manufacturers and authorities regarding recycling of metals and glass products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand for flexible, lightweight packaging solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of bio-plastics and conventional plastics for packaging is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Conducts Overall METAL CANS AND GLASS JARS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Application (Metal Cans, Glass Jars),

End-User (Food, Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

The METAL CANS AND GLASS JARS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Berlin Packaging announced that they had acquired Verrerie Calvet. Verrerie Calvet provides a wide range of packaging solutions ranging from glass, plastics, metal containers & closures for wines, seasonings, sauces, olive oil, marinades and spirits. Verrerie Calvet is set to be combined with Berlin’s “Bruni Glass” organization extending the range of glass packaging solutions available to their consumers. This will also significantly improve the presence of the company in Europe, especially France

In March 2017, BWAY Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of metal packaging facility of BALL CORPORATION located in Hubbard, Ohio, United States. This will enable greater business growth of BWAY Corporation enabling greater facilitation and additional capacity for metal packaging solutions

