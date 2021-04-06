Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agents Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled |STERIS Corporation; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG; HANSOLCHEMICAL; Arkema

Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agents Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global food & beverage sterilizing agents market are STERIS Corporation; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG; MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.; OCI COMPANY Ltd.; HANSOLCHEMICAL; Arkema; LANXESS; TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.; PeroxyChem; Nouryon; Aditya Birla Chemicals; National Peroxide Ltd; Lenntech B.V.; FINKTEC GmbH; Trojan Technologies and STERIFAST among others.

Global food & beverage sterilizing agents market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 548.12 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of consumption of ready-to-eat food products along with increased demand from dairy applications.

Food & beverage sterilizing agents are specially designed chemicals for the sterilization and disinfectant processes in food & beverages applications. These chemicals are utilized for the removal of any harmful microorganisms, infection causing germs or other harmful components which might be prevalent in food & beverage products, manufacturing equipment in the industry or even packaging products. These chemicals are specially designed to remove the chances of infection transferring and promote better removal of infections.

Increasing focus on ensuring safety of food & beverages from various authorities in the different regions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rapid rise in the development and size of food & beverages industry across the globe requiring better quality of systems and products; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Significant rise in the availability of online channels for food & beverages consumption is also expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing focus on better living standards and changes in the lifestyles of consumers is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the usage of chemicals and associated components in the industry; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the negative impact of certain chemicals on health of individuals is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Product (Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, Others),

Applications (Cereals & Pulses, Meat & Poultry, Dried Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Ingredients, Beverages, Others)

The FOOD AND BEVERAGE STERILIZING AGENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, LANXESS announced that they had expanded their portfolio with the introduction of a beverage stabilizer under the brand name of “Nagardo”. It is a natural preservative and is designed to meet the growing demand from consumers as well as beverage manufacturers. This innovative launch will provide better opportunities to grow for LANXESS as they look to establish themselves as a major player in the beverages industry

In November 2018, Evonik Industries AG announced that they had agreed to acquire PeroxyChem for USD 625 million. This acquisition will improve the production and commercialization capabilities of Evonik Industries for supplying hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid for various specialty applications. These products are generally associated with having high profit margins and will have a positive impact on the overall revenues of the company

